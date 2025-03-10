Idaho vs. Portland State Prediction, Odds, and Key Players to Watch for Big Sky Championship Third Round
Portland State and Idaho will face off in the third round of the Big Sky Tournament on Monday night, with a date with Montana in the semifinals on the line.
Portland State beat Idaho in both of their regular season meetings. Can they complete the sweep against the Vandals tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Idaho vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Idaho +4.5 (-110)
- Portland State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Idaho +165
- Portland State -200
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-115)
- UNDER 142.5 (-105)
Idaho vs. Portland State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Idaho Central Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Idaho Record: 13-18 (8-10 Conference)
- Portland State Record: 19-12 (11-7 Conference)
Idaho vs. Portland State Key Players to Watch
Idaho
Tyler Mrus: Idaho's forward is its primary three-point shooter, with 185 attempts from beyond the arc this season. He's also their best three-point shooter, hitting them at a rate of 38.4%. If he gets hot tonight, Portland State could be in trouble.
Portland State
Terri Miller Jr.: The Vikings' forward has been a key part of this team in the second half of the season. Not only has he scored 20+ points in two of these last five games, but he's played a massive role on defense, including racking up three steals in their final regular season game against Sacramento State.
Idaho vs. Portland State Prediction and Pick
Defense is going to be the difference maker in tonight's tournament matchup. Portland State has one of the best defenses in the conference and currently ranks 89th in defensive efficiency in all of division one. Tonight, they face an Idaho team that has been one of the worst.
The Vandals rank 343rd in defensive efficiency and are allowing opposing teams to shoot 47.5% from the field. Their poor play in the interior is even worse, allowing teams to shoot 55.1% from two-point range, which is going to be important against a Vikings team that ranks 18th in two-point shot rate.
I'll lay the points with Portland State tonight.
Pick: Portland State -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
