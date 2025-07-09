Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinal (Swiatek Will End Bencic's Cinderella Run)
Belinda Bencic is the final long shot left in contention at Wimbledon. The unseeded Swiss player has been on a Cinderella Run, most recently defeating No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 and then No. 7 Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.
If she wants to keep her Cinderella Run alive, she'll have to take down her toughest test yet in No. 8, Iga Swiatek. The Polish player has already posted her best finish at Wimbledon in her career, but the fact that she already has five Grand Slam titles to her name proves that she knows what it takes to win big matches in big moments.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this semifinal showdown.
Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Odds
Moneyline
- Iga Swiatek -330
- Belinda Bencic +245
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Iga Swiatek: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 24-year-old has continuously struggled at Wimbledon, making it past the fourth round and into the quarterfinals just once in her five appearances, but she seems to have figured out how to handle the grass this year.
She defeated Polina Kudermetova in the opening round of this year's event but then needed three sets to defeat Caty McNally, despite being a massive favorite. She bounced back from that struggle by defeating Danielle Collins and Clara Tauson in the third round and the Round of 16. She defeated her second straight seeded opponent by taking down No. 19 Liudmilla Samsonova in the quarterfinals.
Belinda Bencic: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Belinda Bencic rode wins against Alycia Parks, Ela Jacquemot, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto into the Round of 16, where she pulled off a significant upset in taking down No. 18, Ekaterina Alexandrova. She continued her improbable run with an impressive victory against No. 7 Mirra Andreeva.
She has now matched her best career finish at a Grand Slam. She made a semifinal appearance at the 2019 U.S. Open, eventually losing to Bianca Andreescu.
Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Iga Swiatek is set as the -330 favorite to advance to the Wimbledon final. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has a 76.74% chance of winning the match.
These two have faced each other four times in their career, with Swiatek holding a 3-1 record in their head-to-head history. The most recent match between these two came in the Round of 16 at the 2023 edition of Wimbledon. Swiatek went on to win in three sets.
I'm going to back Swiatek to end Bencic's Cinderella run. Not only does she have a strong history against the Swiss player, but she has already defeated her at Wimbledon before. The 24-year-old has been in elite form in this tournament, only dropping one set across five matches, including comfortably beating seeded opponents in back-to-back matches.
Pick: Swiatek Wins in Straight Sets (-110) via DraftKings
