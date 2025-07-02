Iga Swiatek vs. Caty McNally Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Swiatek Set as Overwhelming Favorite)
We're not to the end of the second round of Wimbledon, and Iga Swiatek is already third on the odds list to win the tournament at +650, behind only Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.
Swiatek has dominated the French Open over the years, winning on clay four times, and also has a U.S. Open victory in 2022. Her worst grand slam throughout her career has been Wimbledon, with her best finish being a 2023 quarterfinal appearance.
Will her struggles on grass continue? If they do, the oddsmakers certainly don't think they'll appear in Round 2.
Iga Swiatek vs. Caty McNally Odds
Moneyline
- Iga Swiatek -3000
- Caty McNally +1500
Total Games
- 17.5 (Over -105/Under -135)
Iga Swiatek vs. Caty McNally How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 10:10 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Iga Swiatek: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 24-year-old has continuously struggled at Wimbledon. She has made it past the fourth round and into the quarterfinals just once in her five appearances. She has a 69% win percentage at this tournament, compared to a 76% win percentage at the Australian Open, a 93% win percentage at the French Open, and an 80% win percentage at the U.S. Open.
She got by Polina Kudermetova in the first round of this year's event, beating her 7-5 and 6-1.
Caty McNally: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Caty McNally has made it to the second round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Her best grand slam finish was a third-round appearance at the 2020 U.S. Open, so an upset win against Swiatek would result in her matching her career-best grand slam finish.
McNally looked impressive in her first round win, defeating Jodie Anna Burrage, 6-3, 6-1.
Iga Swiatek vs. Caty McNally: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Swiatek is one of the biggest favorites you'll see this tournament. At -3000 odds, she has an implied probability of 96.77% of winning the match. A bettor would have to wager $3,000 to profit just $100.
These two have faced each other once in their career, at the 2022 Ostrava Open. Swiatek won, 6-4, 6-4. Based on how McNally has been playing of late, I expect this to be even more of a lopsided affair.
Swiatek is -3000 to win and -1000 to win in straight sets, so the bet to make is for there to be fewer than 17.5 games. Swiatek would have to dominate in straight sets for this to win, but I have faith she can do that. She may not be able to make a deep run based on how history at this tournament, but McNally won't present any type of challenge.
Pick: UNDER 17.5 (-135) via DraftKings
