Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for CBI Semifinal
Incarnate Word has looked the part in the CBI, winning two games by multiple possessions to set up a semifinals matchup against Illinois State.
Illinois State shook off the two week absence in the CBI by beating Presbyterian on Sunday, and now will face Incarnate Word in a battle of contrasting styles.
The Redbirds are a considerable favorite in this one, is it justified? Let’s break it down below.
Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois State: -6.5 (-102)
- Incarnate Word: +6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Illinois State: -255
- Incarnate Word: +205
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Illinois State Record: 20-14
- Incarnate Word Record: 19-16
Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Key Players to Watch
Illinois State
Chase Walker: The sophomore center was the best player on the floor in Sunday’s win, winning 20 points while grabbing nine rebounds and two assists on greater than 70%. Can he continue his fine postseason play against Incarnate Word?
Incarnate Word
Jalin Anderson: The senior guard was dominant on Monday afternoon, playing excellent two-way basketball against Jacksonville, scoring 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting with five rebounds and five assists with five steals.
Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Prediction and Pick
Illinois State has a far better offense in this matchup, but I can’t justify this point spread on a neutral floor as Incarnate Word’s defense should be able to hold up.
The Redbirds are 15th in the country in effective field goal percentage, buoyed by its perimeter-centric offense that is 37th in 3-point percentage on a top 30 rate. However, Incarnate Word is top 10 in three-point rate allowed while also pressuring the ball at a top half of the country rate.
The Cardinals are a capable 3-point offense, top 100 in the country in 3-point percentage while ranking top 50 in offensive rebounding rate, so the group can hold up on offense while dictating the shot volume battle.
Both teams play slow, bottom 100 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, so in a halfcourt battle, I’ll side with taking the points.
PICK: Incarnate Word +6.5 (-120, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
