Illinois vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Illinois suffered a shocking setback against USC over the weekend, losing as a double-digit favorite to USC without its star guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who is dealing with an arm injury.
Jakucionis’ status is up in the air for Illinois’ road trip to Indiana, who can use a resume building win at home on Tuesday. However, with the freshman guard’s status in question, the Fighting Illini remain a road favorite in Big Ten play.
What’s the latest on Jakucionis, and who has the edge in this conference tilt?
Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: -3.5 (-105)
- Indiana: +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Illinois: -156
- Indiana: +130
Total: 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Illinois Record: 12-4
- Indiana Record: 13-4
Illinois vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis: Head coach Brad Underwood was coy with the freshman sensation’s status for this one, saying “don’t know” when asked. Of course, he is the straw that stirs the drink for the Fighting Illini, particularly on offense, posting a 30% assist rate while shooting 41% from beyond the arc.
Indiana
Myles Rice: Indiana is comfortable operating out of the mid-range, and with Illinois’ capable of shutting off the rim for big men like Oumar Ballo, a lot of pressure will fall on Rice to have a big game with Kylan Boswell likely marking him. Rice has upped his level in Big Ten play, scoring 15 points per game since the calendar turned to 2025 on nearly five assists per game.
Illinois vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
The status of Jakucionis will have a massive impact on the point spread, as this number is a bit of a halfway number, but I still believe this matchup suits Illinois well to win and cover on the road.
Illinois will certainly win the shot volume battle in this one as the group is top 10 in the country in rebounding percentage while also getting to the free throw line at a healthy clip. Further, the team’s shot diet features plenty of 3-point shots (48.7% three-point rate is top 20 in the country) and shutting down 3-point shots for the opponents (31% opponent 3-point rate is top 20 in the country as well).
Indiana will struggle to get clean shots in this one and Illinois can keep hunting 3-point shots and face little resistance against an Indiana team that hasn’t beaten a team inside of KenPom’s top 50 in adjusted efficiency yet this season.
Yes, this game will be at Assembly Hall, but the Hoosiers are 0-4 in games against teams inside the top 509, losing all four by double digits. This will be the first at home, but I’m going to jump on the discount with Illinois.
PICK: Illinois -3.5
