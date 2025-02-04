Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 5
Illinois heads to Rutgers to try and continue its climb up the Big Ten standings.
The Fighting Illini are off of a strong showing against Ohio State, rallying in the second half to win and cover at home. The team is in New Jersey on Wednesday in hopes of finding its form as the team gets healthier with each passing day against a banged up Rutgers team that has failed to live up to expectations this season.
Illinois got its big man Tomislav Ivisic back from an illness on Sunday, and his impact was clear, while Rutgers lost at home to Michigan on Saturday without star guard Dyaln Harper, who may be out for this one as well.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Illinois: -6.5 (-104)
- Rutgers +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Illinois: -245
- Rutgers: +198
Total: 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Illinois vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Illinois Record: 15-7
- Rutgers Record: 11-11
Illinois vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Illinois
Tomislav Ivisic: After missing three games in which Illinois lost two of them, the sophomore big man showed out, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 29 minutes. Now back in the lineup, the Fighting Illini are far more complete on both sides of the floor with proper rim protection and a big man that can score both inside and out.
Rutgers
Ace Bailey: Without Harper, more pressure falls on Bailey, who struggled against Michigan on Saturday, scoring only 10 points on 15 shot attempts with six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers. The future lottery pick is a stud shot maker, and will certainly need to continue his torrid shooting as the high octane Illinois offense heads to Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Illinois continues to struggle to shoot from the perimeter, shooting a Big Ten low 28% from beyond the arc in league play, but the team’s ability to score inside and win the shot volume battle has been enough to keep the team towards the top of the standings. Illinois is third in B1G two-point field goal percentage and second in offensive rebounding rate.
Further, the team has been elite on the defensive side of the ball, which will only continue as Ivisic gets re-integrated into the lineup. The team ranks second in effective field goal percentage allowed in Big Ten play and the team’s length across the roster should give the Rutgers poor shooting team fits. The Scarlet Knights are 17th in effective field goal percentage in Big Ten play.
Illinois plays at an incredibly fast pace, but as Rutgers adjusts to life without Harper (who is questionable for Wednesday’s tilt) the team has struggled to find its stride on offense.
On the road, I’m not sold on Illinois figuring out its perimeter shooting woes, but I believe the defense has plenty of capability to shut down Bailey and co. I’ll go with the under in this Big Ten matchup.
PICK: UNDER 156.5
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.