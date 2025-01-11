Indiana vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Indiana and Iowa meet in a battle of Big Ten teams searching for consistency in what is a crowded conference this season.
The Hawkeyes have been playing in shootouts all season which have led to some wild games, including allowing 116 points to Wisconsin and rallying from down double digits to beat Nebraska. Meanwhile, the talented Hoosiers are starting to find their rhythm this season after a slow start, winners of three straight in Big Ten play.
Can Indiana score an impressive road win against an Iowa team that has been a tough out at home?
Here’s everything you need to know to bet on this Big Ten matchup.
Indiana vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +5.5 (-115)
- Iowa: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +185
- Iowa: -210
Total: 166.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 13-3
- Iowa Record: 11-4
Indiana vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Myles Rice: The Washington State transfer has done plenty for the Hoosiers this season, averaging 12 points with more than three rebounds and three assists to go with more than a steal. Against a fast-paced and offensive-minded Iowa team, Rice will be tasked with keeping this Hoosiers offense on track.
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: After scoring zero points in the first half against Nebraska, Sandfort scored 30 in the second half and overtime to spark a double digit comeback at home. The veteran forward has been a bit down relative to last season, but may have found something with the offensive outburst on Tuesday.
Indiana vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
The Hakweyes should be able to dictate the terms of this game in the open court against a porous Indiana transition defense that is bottom 100 in points allowed in transition this season.
The Hawkeyes are an elite three-point shooting team with its ability to space out the floor and should have little issue moving the ball around Indiana’s slow-footed defense, but count on the Hoosiers to be able to score at a high clip as well.
Iowa’s defense has struggled on the glass all season, outside the top 300 in defensive rebounding rate, and is 294th in two-point field goal percentage allowed, per KenPom. With that in mind, the Hoosiers can close the gap with the uber-efficient Hawkeyes (fifth in effective field goal percentage) with its ability to generate more shots.
The Hoosiers are 95th in effective field goal percentage and do most of its work on the interior. With the team’s strong offensive rebounding and ability to score from in close, I like the team’s chances of scoring against Iowa’s shaky frontcourt.
While the total seems high, I can only bet over in this Big Ten matchup. The Hawkeyes' last 10 games have featured an average of 174 points. The team is consistently playing in shootouts, and I can’t go against it with a willing partner in a high scoring affair in Indiana.
PICK: OVER 166.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.