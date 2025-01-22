Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Indiana is off a resounding win at Ohio State to re-ignite the team’s Big Ten season.
Now, the Hoosiers hit the road once again to take on Northwestern. The Wildcats are off of back-to-back overtime efforts, which can put into the question how much the team has left in the tank.
However, Northwestern is the considerable home favorite, is it justified? Here’s our betting preview.
Indiana vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +5.5 (-105)
- Northwestern: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +198
- Northwestern: -245
Total: 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Indiana Record: 14-5
- Northwestern Record: 11-7
Indiana vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Luke Goode: The Illinois transfer was monumental in the team’s overtime win at Ohio State, making four of his seven threes to finish with a game-high 23 points. Indiana has been incredibly volatile this season, and if the team can unlock the shooting of Goode, the offense can see an uptick as Big Ten play continues.
Northwestern
Brooks Barnhizer: Barnhizer continues to be the engine around the Wildcats. He is off a 21-point effort in which he imposed his will on the interior against Michigan, getting to the free-throw line 13 times. However, Northwestern lost in overtime after knocking off Maryland in an extra session the game prior. Barnhizer does it all for Northwestern, leading the team in scoring with 18 points to go with nine rebounds.
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
While I don’t love trusting Indiana to put together back-to-back impressive road efforts, this matchup suits the Hoosiers well.
First, Indiana played on Friday in its thrilling overtime affair, while the short rotation of Northwestern went to overtime for a second straight game on Sunday afternoon, so there could be some lingering fatigue pointed toward the home favorite.
Further, neither offense is particularly humming at the moment, each ranking bottom three in effective field goal percentage in Big Ten play. So, I’m not sure I trust Northwestern to blow out the Hoosiers despite the team’s volatile play.
Both teams like to get inside, which should suit the Hoosiers far better with the likes of Oumar Ballo around the block. Northwestern is far more reliant on posting up in the mid-range with Barnhizer, but the Hoosiers have the length to make him work on each possession for a far less efficient shot.
With Goode finding his shooting stroke, we’ll see if Indiana can round into form from the perimeter and unlock the rest of its offense. This is a few too many points for me in a matchup that should go down to the wire.
PICK: Indiana +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
