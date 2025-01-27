Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 27
Iowa State’s can bolster its National Championship level resume with a win on the road Monday night against Arizona.
The Cyclones have been among the best teams in the country all season and outside of a shocking road loss to West Virginia have been unstoppable in Big 12 play. The team is in Tuscon on Monday to face Arizona, who can use a signature victory this season as it continues to round into form this season.
The Wildcats are immensely talented, but can it turn it into a key victory at home as small favorites? Here’s everything you need to bet on this conference showdown.
Iowa State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +2.5 (-115)
- Arizona: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: +106
- Arizona: -128
Total: 151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 27
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 17-2
- Arizona Record: 13-6
Iowa State vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Curtis Jones: Iowa State pulled away in the second half at Arizona State due in large part to Jones’ fantastic play. The senior has emerged as the team’s primary scorer this season, dropping 33 on Saturday. He is now averaging 24.6 points per game in Big 12 play on 41% shooting from beyond the arc.
Arizona
Anthony Dell’Orso: Can the Arizona wing find his footing in the team’s rotation? The wing is shooting a blistering 47.9% from 3-point range this season, but has been streaky as a contributor. We saw arguably his best game of the season on Saturday, making six of his nine 3s for 20 points, so maybe this is the beginning of a hot stretch from the Campbell transfer.
Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Catching a bucket with the better team has my attention in this one.
Arizona is solid on both sides of the ball, but the Iowa State ‘no-middle’ defense should give this offense fits that prefers to play out of the post and put pressure on the rim. However, the Iowa State defense shuts off the interior for opponents by denying post ups and getting hands in driving lanes by turning foes over at a top 20 rate in the country.
The Wildcats may be forced to shoot from the perimeter more than the team prefers, ranking outside the top 230 in the nation in three-point percentage.
Meanwhile, Arizona’s defense has the length to give opponents issues at the rim, but the perimeter defense leaves a ton to be desired as the Cyclones off-ball cutting can unpack the Wildcats defense and also open up perimeter shots that the visitors can cash in on at a far more reliable clip. Iowa State is shooting 35% from beyond the arc this season while also generating a far healthier balance of scoring distribution across all facets (2s, 3s and free throws).
While there appears to be eagerness to back the Wildcats on its home floor, I’ll grab the inflated spread and take the better team on the road.
PICK: Iowa State +2.5
