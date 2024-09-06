Iowa State vs. Iowa Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 2
It’s the annual Cy-Hawk game between in-state foes Iowa and Iowa State from Kinnick Stadium.
A heated rivalry that has been dictated by two elite defenses will hope to inject some offensive firepower into it as Iowa ushered in the Tim Lester era with 40-plus points against an FCS foe Illinois State last week. Can the Hawkeyes prove it can compete offensively against a strong defense?
Let’s break down the game with a final score prediction for the Cy-Hawk Game.
Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +2.5 (+102)
- Iowa: -2.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: +126
- Iowa: -152
Total: 35.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Iowa Final Score Prediction
As noted in our betting preview, which is quoted below, I’m not totally sold on this Iowa offense yet, but I have my concerns about the Iowa State offense on the road that is leading me to believing in the small home favorite.
However, Iowa State is also an elite defense that has an explosive set of playmakers around Becht. Last season, the freshman struggled against Iowa’s vaunted defense, completing about 50% of his passes with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in a mostly routine Hawkeyes win after building a 20-3 lead.
I believe Becht has improved vastly since this matchup, but I’m not sure I can trust him to win on the road just yet against an elite defense of Iowa.
In games against opponents that were top 50 in yards per play last season – Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Iowa – the Cyclones averaged 14 points per game.
The total is low, and rightfully so, but with injuries to the Iowa State linebacker group, including starter Caleb Bacon, I think Iowa can take home a tight battle where quality drives are few and far between.
Final Score Prediction: Iowa 16, Iowa State 10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.