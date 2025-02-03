Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 3
Two teams in tailspins meet in hopes of finding its footing in Big 12 play.
Iowa State has fallen off in sudden fashion, reeling after squandering a late lead to Arizona before getting blown out by Kansas State on its home floor on Saturday. Once viewed as a No. 1 seed contender, the Cyclones quickly faces a three game losing streak as it hit the road to face Kansas at the always challenging Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks entered the season as the top team in the Big 12 around veteran Hunter Dickinson and a key crop of transfers. However, Kansas has struggled on offense that has resulted in a worse than expected return, culminated by blowing a 20-plus point lead at Baylor on Saturday.
Who can get right on Monday? Let’s break it down here.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +2.5 (-110)
- Kansas: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: +115
- Kansas: -138
Total: 144.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 17-4
- Kansas Record: 15-6
Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Curtis Jones: You could argue the leap that Jones has taken this season has been the catalyst for the Iowa State offensive leap, so the team’s two game losing streak coinciding with a 2-for-14 stretch from beyond the arc checks out. It won’t get easier for him on the road against a sturdy KU defense.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: As the KU offense falters, more falls on Dickinson’s plate as an offensive hub. He has scored 16 or more in five straight games, but the Jayhawks are only 3-2. The rest of the team needs to impact the game and open up the rim for him as he continues to shoulder the load on both sides of the floor. He is posting massive rebounding numbers while still providing necessary rim protection.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
This is a rematch from early January in which Iowa State shut down Kansas at home, 74-57.
The Cyclones had the Jayhawks at arm’s length for much of this one, using timely 3-point shooting and a massive free throw differential to get the victory.
I think we see a stark contrast in this one given Kansas is an elite perimeter defense and I don’t envision Iowa State shoots north of 61% from distance in this one. Further, I imagine we see a different type of aggressiveness from the Cyclones on the road, who took 14 more free throws than the Jayhawks.
Kansas is a disciplined defense, ranking 82nd in opponent free throw rate, so I believe that was more of an outlier than anything else.
Meanwhile, I can’t trust the Jayhawks to score much on the devastating Iowa State defense that does a fine job of pressuring the ball and also forcing teams to shoot from the perimeter. The Jayhawks are a mediocre 3-point shooting team (153rd nationally).
Further, the team lacks the self creation to generate sound offense from the perimeter, ranking 357th in free throw rate.
This total is up one point despite going under in the first meeting and I don’t see a reason to expect an offensive uptick on Monday.
PICK: UNDER 144.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.