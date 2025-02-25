Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Iowa State is fresh off a frustrating loss to the Houston Cougars on Saturday but will try to bounce back on Tuesday night when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
At this point of the season, Oklahoma State's only hope of making the NCAA Tournament is to win the Big 12 Tournament, so winning a few regular season games in the final stretch will help improve their seed for the pivotal conference tournament.
Let's take a look at this Big 12 showdown and then I'll dive into my best bet.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Iowa State -10.5 (-102)
- Oklahoma State +10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Iowa State -520
- Oklahoma State +385
Total
- OVER 151.5 (-112)
- UNDER 151.5 (-108)
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Iowa State Record: 21-6 (11-5 Conference)
- Oklahoma State Record: 13-14 (5-11 Conference)
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert: Keshon Gilbert may not be averaging as many points as Curtis Jones, but his 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game makes him just as important. The Cyclones offense is at its best when Gilbert is doing an effective job of dishing the rock so keep an eye on that playing a role in Tuesday night's outcome.
Oklahoma State
Bryce Thompson: Bryce Thompson is the main shooter in the Oklahoma State offense so when he's hot, the Cowboys are going to be tough to slow down. He's coming off back-to-back 20+ point performances so we'll see if he can continue that production on Tuesday night.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma State doesn't have the offense to keep pace with Iowa State. The Cowboys enter Tuesday night's game ranking 288th in effective field goal percentage whereas Iowa State comes in at 55th.
If you think Oklahoma State can rely on its defense in this game, think again. Defensively, the Cowboys haven't been much better than their offense, coming in at 212th in defensive efficiency while the Cyclones come in at 14th.
Finally, Oklahoma State ranks 287th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up on 18.4% of their possessions. The Cowboys are lucky to have the record they do, but their luck is going to run out on Tuesday night.
Pick: Iowa State -10.5 (-102) via FanDuel
