Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 27
Two Big Ten teams seeking some consistency will look to get some at the expense of the other on Monday night.
Iowa travels to Columbus to face Ohio State on Monday night in league play as the Buckeyes enter as substantial favorites. However, Iowa’s offense has proven formidable even against sturdy competition for much of Big Ten play thus far. Will it hold up on the road?
Let’s find out with our betting preview!
Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +7.5 (-110)
- Ohio State : -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +260
- Ohio State: -330
Total: 156.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Value City Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Iowa Record: 13-7
- Ohio State Record: 11-8
Iowa vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Owen Freeman: The big man has stepped up in a big way for the Hawkeyes, fresh off a 16-point, nine rebound effort in a one point win against Penn State. The Hawkeyes offense is reliant on high octane shooting from all over the floor, but its Freeman’s elite play around the rim that has played a big role in Iowa ranking third in effective field goal percentage.
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton: Thornton continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Buckeyes, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists in the stunning second half rally against Purdue. Can Thornton continue to dictate the pace on offense and guide Ohio State to another win?
Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
While Ohio State deserves credit for beating Purdue in a monster second half rally, I’m not going to look past what this team has put on paper of late, including losing four of five prior to that win with its lone win involving a double overtime win at basement dweller Minnesota.
The Buckeyes offense has struggled in Big Ten play, ranking 13th in effective field goal percentage while turning it over at a bottom two rate (20%). While Iowa’s defense has been incredibly poor, the team does generate turnovers at an above average rate that could steal possessions in what should be a high scoring affair.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes defense has been fairly fortunate all season, allowing .08 points per possession fewer than expected, per ShotQuality. With Iowa’s explosive offense that is third in effective field goal percentage, that’s a recipe for disaster.
Further, can we trust Ohio State to win with margin? The team beat Rutgers by 14 back in December, but it’s two other Big Ten wins have come by one at Minnesota and three at Purdue.
Now, Iowa had a nightmare road trip out west, losing to USC by 19 and UCLA by 24, but the team also nearly stunned Michigan on the road in Big Ten play, losing by two on the road.
I don’t trust Ohio State to win big like this against an elite offense, I’ll take the points.
PICK: Iowa +7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.