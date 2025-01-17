Iowa vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, January 17th
UCLA’s skid continued in Big Ten play as Mick Cronin’s group failed to find success on the east coast, now losers of four straight.
The Bruins will return home to face Iowa, who has had plenty of struggles on the road, and the betting market is wise to that, installing the Bruins as multiple possessions favorites on Friday night.
UCLA’s defense remains among the best in the country as the group faces a potent Iowa offense. Who will prevail on Friday? Here’s our best bet.
Iowa vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +6.5 (-102)
- UCLA: -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +240
- UCLA: -300
Total: 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Iowa Record: 12-5
- UCLA Record: 11-6
Iowa vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: Sandfort continues to round into form after a slow start to Big Ten play, scoring 20 or more in three straight games, two of which were wins. The 6’8” senior will look to keep his three-point shot on (42% in league play) against a sturdy Bruins defense.
UCLA
Eric Dailey: Dailey has emerged as the most impactful player on UCLA’s roster this season, checking the opposing best forward while also doing a ton of heavy lifting on offense. Dailey couldn’t slow down Ace Bailey at Rutgers earlier this week, but he did have one of his best offensive outputs of the season, scoring 16 points on greater than 50% shooting.
Iowa vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
Bettors are facing a serious tax to face the spiraling Bruins, who have lost four straight games. Sure, the team will be back at home after a tough trip out east, but this matchup doesn’t set up nicely for the team’s leaky transition defense that is bottom third in the country in points allowed per possession in transition.
Iowa loves to push the ball and is an incredibly efficient offense, torching the nets to the tune of the second best effective field goal percentage. Further, the group is sound with the rock, 10th in turnover percentage, which is impactful against the best defense in the country at turning the opponent over.
The Hawkeyes have far and away the worst three-point defense in Big Ten play, allowing opponents to shoot 44% from beyond the arc. However, there is bound to be natural regression in that department and that can come in this matchup against a UCLA offense that is below the national average in three-point percentage (33%).
UCLA may get back in the win column, but this point spread is inflated towards the Bruins with bettors forced to pay up to back the "desperate" team at home.
I’ll zag and take the points.
PICK: Iowa +6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.