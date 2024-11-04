Iowa vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
UCLA seems to be getting its footing in the Big Ten, winners of two straight in league play, and now can make a late bowl game push with a big finish to the season.
The Bruins return home to host Iowa, who are now starting Brendan Sullivan under center with budding star Kaleb Johnson flanking him at running back. Iowa is a considerable road favorite, but the last time the team had this situation they lost by double digits, losing to Michigan State just three weeks ago.
Can the Hawkeyes solve its road woes with a convincing road win?
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten clash.
UCLA vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: -6.5 (-110)
- Iowa: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UCLA: -245
- Iowa: +200
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
UCLA vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 8th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 6-3
- Iowa Record: 3-5
UCLA vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: Garbers is on a heater of late, passing for six touchdowns in the last two games and completing 77% of his passes in his last two games, both wins. The UCLA offense has scored season high’s in the last two, 27 and 32 respectively. Can the team handle an elite secondary, though?
Iowa
Brendan Sullivan: Sullivan stands in for Cade McNamara, and his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback has opened up this offense even further. Sullivan only passed the ball 10 times in the Hawkeyes blowout win against Wisconsin, but added nine rushes with 58 yards and a touchdown.
UCLA vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
While it looks like UCLA has turned a corner on offense, I believe the team has benefited from beating two banged up defenses in Rutgers and Nebraska.
Both of those teams are outside the top 50 in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grading while Iowa is top 10 in that same metric. With a step up in class, I believe we see the UCLA offense go back to its season long metrics that includes an EPA/Play mark outside the top 100.
Meanwhile, the Iowa offense looks to be humming with Sullivan stepping in for McNamara, this offense still goes through star tailback Kaleb Johnson, who has the second most rushing yards to Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
However, UCLA is the best defense in the country in limiting explosive run plays. I believe that Iowa’s preference is to to keep the ball on the ground and lean on its defense to keep the offense at bay.
I’m going to fade the recent form of each offense and take the under in Friday night’s Big Ten clash.
PICK: UNDER 44.5
