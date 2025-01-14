Iowa vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Iowa’s potent offense will go across the country to face USC, who is looking to find consistency in its first season in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes have noted road struggles this season, but are given more than a puncher’s chance against a USC team that is returning home after a shocking upset against Illinois on Saturday.
Who will have the upper hand on Tuesday night out west? We have you covered with a betting preview.
Iowa vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +2.5 (-115)
- USC: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +118
- USC: -137
Total: 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Iowa Record: 11-5
- USC Record: 11-5
Iowa vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: The veteran forward continues his heater, fresh off a 23-point outing against Indiana over the weekend. Sandfort will buoy an Iowa offense that has needed all of its shot-making this season as it fails to grab second chances and get to the free-throw line, can he hold up on the road?
USC
Desmond Calude: The Xavier transfer had an outstanding showing against Illinois over the weekend, scoring 31 points with zero three-point makes. The guard has had a lot on his plate this season as the team’s primary playmaker, but he is also the team’s leading scorer.
Iowa vs. USC Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Iowa on the road, who allowed Wisconsin to go for 116 two weeks ago and lost to Michigan in Big Ten play in early December as well. However, that’s baked into the price as USC is laying more than a bucket on the road.
Iowa prefers to play in the open court and while USC denies transition opportunities, teams have been able to score at will on the Trojans. Further, the Trojans have been shaky at defending around the rim as Iowa is more than capable at finishing inside.
However, the Hawkeyes' defense remains shaky at best. Iowa is 96th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and while the team is owed a bit of shooting regression with the 34th-ranked defense according to ShotQuality, the team’s zone defense should alleviate some issues for the limited offense of USC.
The Trojans force the issue inside with a ton of pressure on the rim where Iowa struggles to slow down teams from getting to the rim, ranking bottom third in the country in average shot proximity and 123rd in near-rim field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
Neither team’s defense can be trusted on Tuesday, I’ll side with the over.
PICK: OVER 162.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.