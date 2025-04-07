Is Andrew Wiggins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Heat)
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, and he's listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, it appears that the former All-Star could be nearing a return in the final week of the regular season.
“Hopefully in the next couple of games I’ll find my way back on the court,” Wiggins said after Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
This is good news for Miami, as it currently sits in the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat could still move up in the play-in tournament picture, as they are just two games out of the No. 8 seed with four games left in the regular season.
Wiggins, who is averaging 19.9 points per game in 15 games with the Heat, would give Miami a major boost on both ends next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Even though Wiggins and Herro are questionable for this game, oddsmakers at DraftKings think the Heat are going to roll. Miami is favored by 14.5 points against a Sixers team that has lost 11 in a row and is 8-19-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
This story will be updated with Wiggins' official status for Monday night's game.
