Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Jaguars)
New York Jets running back missed the team’s Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury, and he’s been dealing with the injury for multiple weeks.
In Week 15, Hall is listed as questionable against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but is expected to play.
Hall played just 62 percent of the Jets’ snaps in Week 13 – he was listed as questionable with a knee issue heading into that matchup – so there’s no doubt this is a lingering issue.
This season, Hall has 692 rushing yards and four rushing scores while averaging just 4.2 yards per carry. He’s been more effective in the passing game, catching 46 passes for 401 yards and two scores in 12 appearances this season.
Let’s break down the best prop bet for the Jets running game with Hall expected to play in Week 15.
Best New York Jets Running Back Prop for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown (-105)
If Breece Hall suits up as expected, he's a solid bet to find the end zone. Not only is he their primary running back, taking on the bulk of the carries, but he's also a weapon in the passing game, already racking up to receiving touchdowns on the season.
Now, Hall gets to face arguably the worst defense in the NFL in the Jaguars. He should be poised to have a big day.
