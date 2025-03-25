Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Pistons)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was a late scratch on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he's listed as questionable for Tuesday night's contest with the San Antonio Spurs.
Cunningham is dealing with a left calf contusion, but it appears the injury isn't serious since he has a chance to play in this game. Oddsmakers seem to be leaning that Cunningham will suit up, setting the Pistons as double-digit favorites in this game.
This season, Cunningham earned his first All-Star nod and has the Pistons in the mix for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. He's averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.
Here's how I'd wager on Cade in the prop market if he's able to suit up on Tuesday.
This story will be updated with Cunningham's official status on Tuesday night.
Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet for Spurs vs. Pistons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this season, Cunningham dropped 12 dimes against the Spurs, who are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Cunningham is averaging over nine assists per game this season, and he could be worth a short in this market with San Antonio playing a bunch of high-scoring games as of late. Cade is averaging 15.4 potential assists per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
