Is Caitlin Clark Participating in 3-Point Contest? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for WNBA All-Star)
Caitlin Clark will not participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend due to a groin injury, the team announced Friday.
She aggravated the injury during Tuesday’s game and sat out the Fever’s final contest before the break on Wednesday. As a result, she will miss all planned All-Star events in Indianapolis, including the 3-Point Contest and Saturday’s All-Star Game.
This year marks the first time in the franchise’s 26-year history that the Fever are hosting the WNBA All-Star Game. Clark, who was named a team captain and led all players in All-Star fan voting, was set to make her 3-Point Contest debut on Friday in front of a home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but will now instead be replaced by teammate Lexie Hull, the league confirmed.
Injuries have impacted Clark throughout her rookie campaign. She missed five games earlier in the season due to a quad injury and was sidelined for four more in late June with the initial groin strain.
Team Clark, which she was set to lead against Team Collier on Saturday night, will move forward without its namesake and is now four point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook. The team also lost starting forward Satou Sabally earlier this week due to an ankle injury.
Clark has experienced an erratic start to her professional career after a historic college run. While she remains the WNBA’s top draw in terms of ratings and fan engagement, her on-court production has declined in several categories. She currently leads the league with 5.1 turnovers per game and has seen dips in scoring and shooting efficiency.
Remaining starters include A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Aliyah Boston.
The Indiana Fever head into the All-Star break with a 12-11 record, sixth in the league standings. However, they remain just 1 ½ games above the playoff cutoff line.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.