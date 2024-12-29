Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Buccaneers)
Chuba Hubbard has been one of the most surprising running backs in the NFL this season and for fantasy football players, he was one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Unfortunately, he's going to abandon any team that has him on their fantasy teams, needing him in their championship. He's also going to hurt Panthers fans and bettors as it's been announced that he will be sidelined for the final two weeks of the season due to a calf injury.
Let's see how it has affected the betting market.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds
- Panthers +10 (-110)
- Buccaneers -10 (-110)
Whether it's due to the Hubbard news or something else, the betting market has moved toward the Buccaneers. The Bucs were eight-point favorites early in the week and as of Sunday morning, the spread now sits at Bucs -10.
With Hubbard out of the lineup, we should target Raheem Blackshear in the prop market.
Best Raheem Blackshear Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
Raheem Blackshear OVER 30.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone will both get carries today, but it's been announced that Blackshear will be the one getting the start.
Despite Blackshear getting the start, Boone has the higher rushing yards total at 36.5. That means Blackshear is the more valuable option with his rush yards total set at 30.5.
