Is Jake Ferguson Playing Today (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Cowboys)
Jake Ferguson made an instant impact on the Dallas Cowboys NFC East winning season in 2023, but his 2024 season may start slow due to a Week 1 injury.
Ferguson suffered a knee injury in Dallas’ blowout win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and is now considered doubtful for the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Ferguson, who had three catches for 15 yards last week, could be out for a few weeks, but it isn’t a season ending injury.
With Ferguson likely missing this game, Luke Schoonmaker will likely step into the role as the top tight end on Dallas’ roster.
Dallas is a 6.5-point home favorite with a total of 46.5, but let’s discuss the updated player prop market for the Cowboys pass catchers with Ferguson likely sitting this one out.
Luke Schoonmaker Prop Bets for Saints vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 2
Receiving Yards: N/A
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +310
Schoonmaker slotted in behind Ferguson on the depth chart last year, but did see a handful of targets in 17 active games last season. He had eight catches on 15 targets, and also caught two touchdown passes.
At long odds, and seeing an uptick in snaps, Schoonmaker can be a decent long shot to catch a TD on Sunday.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Saints vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 2
- Receiving Yards: 87.5 (Over -120/Under -106)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -130
Of course, with a pass catcher going down, it likely means more volume for Lamb.
Among the top wide receivers in the sport, Lamb started the season with a modest five catches for 61 yards, but a healthy 10 targets. With the game script getting lopsided quickly, the Cowboys offense went more conservative, but with an injury to Ferguson, Lamb may be set for an even bigger effort against the Saints.
