Is Jalen Suggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Magic)
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors with a quad contusion.
According to Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, there currently isn't a timetable for Suggs to return to action, an ominous sign for this Orlando team that is fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Magic have struggled without Suggs this season, going just 9-16 in 25 games, and they are just 0.5 games up on the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed in the East. The Magic are one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season, and without their floor general they've suffered at that end of the floor.
On Thursday, the Magic find themselves as five-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Golden State Warriors.
Orlando has struggled as a home underdog this season, covering the spread in just three of nine games (3-5-1). On top of that, Suggs isn't the only key players that could miss this game for the Magic.
Guard Cole Anthony, who has assumed Suggs' role in the starting lineup, is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup. If he's unable to go, the Magic may turn more to second-year guard Anthony Black to handle some of the playmaking duties tonight.
Orlando is currently two games under .500 and 4.5 games out of the No. 6 seed. It is looking like the Magic will be a play-in tournament team this season, especially with Suggs' status up in the air.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.