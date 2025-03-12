Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Celtics)
Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup against the Boston Celtics due to a right hip strain.
Williams suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, as he played in less than 15 minutes before exiting. This is a major blow to the Thunder, as Williams is the team's second-leading scorer and a strong wing defender.
With the former first-round pick sitting this game out, oddsmakers have set the Celtics as favorites at home on Wednesday. The loss of Williams won't be easy to replace for OKC, as he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.
There are several candidates to start in place of Williams, including Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace. I am leaning with Wiggins to get the start, and I think he's a solid prop target on Wednesday.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Celtics with Jalen Williams Out
- Aaron Wiggins OVER 13.5 Points (-130)
With Williams out, there’s a chance that Aaron Wiggins will slide into the starting lineup for OKC. As a starter this season, Wiggins is averaging 14.0 points on nearly 11 shots per game.
Wiggins has cleared this line in six of his last 10 games, despite the fact that he’s only started one of those matchups. Over that 10-game stretch, Wiggins is averaging 15.4 points on 12.0 shots per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3.
