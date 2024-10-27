Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bears vs. Commanders)
The Washington Commanders blew out the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2024 season, even though rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels missed most of the game with a rib injury.
Daniels returned to do some work in practice on Friday, and he’s now a game-time decision in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that signs point to Daniels suiting up on Sunday.
Will Washington risk playing the rookie in a showdown against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams?
Earlier in the week, the Commanders were three-point underdogs in this game, but the odds have moved in a big way since then. As of Sunday morning Washington is just a one-point underdog -- a sign that Daniels is trending towards playing in this matchup.
Despite being 5-2, the Commanders being set as underdogs is interesting in this matchup since they're at home. Oddsmakers may not be sold on Daniels operating as his usual self due to the rib injury.
If Daniels ends up playing, this line should shift further in Washington’s favor, although the Bears may still end up as favorites.
Mariota did a solid job in Week 7, completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
He should be able to keep the Washington offense afloat, but it’s clear that oddsmakers think the Commanders have a higher ceiling if Daniels plays.
