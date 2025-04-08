Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
The Boston Celtics have listed superstar Jayson Tatum as questionable on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks due to a left ankle sprain.
Tatum missed Boston's blowout of the Washington Wizards on Sunday with the same injury, but it appears that the C's are just trying to manage the minutes of their All-NBA forward ahead of the playoffs.
The latest odds at DraftKings for Tuesday's game suggest that Tatum could sit again -- or at least a few players on Boston will -- against the Knicks. Boston is set as a 1.5-point underdog in the latest odds, despite the fact that it has beaten the Knicks by double digits in each of the first three meetings between these teams this season.
Al Hoford has already been ruled out for the C's on Tuesday while Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable.
Tatum doesn't even miss two games in a row when he's not hurt, and he's already played in 70 games this season, so I lean with him suiting up on Tuesday. However, we won't know until Boston updates his status ahead of tip off. Until then, the C's are a risky bet as short dogs against New York.
This story will be updated with Jayson Tatum's status for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
