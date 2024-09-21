Is Joe Mixon Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Texans vs. Vikings)
Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, and it will cost him some time.
Mixon has been ruled out on Saturday ahead of the Texans' road game at the Minnesota Vikings. With Dameon Pierce out, this will be Dare Ogunbowale' and Cam Akers backfield next to C.J. Stroud, a test of the team's depth.
The Texans remain a two-point road favorite at Minnesota in a battle of two unbeaten teams with a total of 46.5.
Akers is the one with props listed at FanDuel Sportsbook, which we will list below.
Cam Akers Prop Bets for Texans vs. Vikings in Week 3
- Rushing Yards: 61.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -120
Akers was active in Week 2, subbing in for the banged up Mixon and rushing seven times for 22 yards, and the expectation is that he will take the majority of the workload on Sunday.
Akers joined the Vikings midseason after being cut by the Rams last season, and ran the ball 38 times for 138 yards with a touchdown.
The Texans do have a tough test against a Vikins defense that is top five in EPA/Play so far this season, but will get the necessary volume.
