Is Josh Hart Starting in Game 4? (Lineup Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pacers)
Tom Thibodeau made a major lineup change for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as he benched Josh Hart in favor of center Mitchell Robinson.
The move was supported by Hart, who ended up playing in the Knicks' closing lineup in their upset win in Game 3.
“It was kind of my decision. I was comfortable with it,” Hart said after Game 3. “It was something that I’ve had in the back of my mind and I’ve always been willing to do. Down two (games against the Pacers), especially with how (Robinson) played last game, that was something that we had to do. And obviously that’s a group decision that really boils down to Thibs and myself (agreeing on it).”
The Knicks have yet to share their starting lineup for Game 4, but since they won Game 3, it would be surprising to see Thibodeau switch things up again on Tuesday night. Hart finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 34:02 in Game 4. He was plus-five in a game the Knicks won by six points.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Knicks as 2.5-point underdogs in Game 4, and they are underdogs to win the series as well. New York dropped the first two games of this matchup at home, but it could even the series in Indiana on Tuesday night.
If Hart doesn't start, Robinson is the likely choice to be in the Knicks' opening lineup. New York is +42 with Robinson on the floor this postseason.
