Is Keenan Allen Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bears vs. Colts)
The Chicago Bears will be without a key weapon in Week 3, as receiver Keenan Allen will miss his second straight game on Sunday due to a heel injury.
Allen missed the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, and his absence opens up more opportunities in the passing game for DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze against the Indianapolis Colts.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled to get much going in the passing game – partially due to some shaky offensive line play – but will this be the week he turns things around?
If he does, there could be some interesting prop opportunities for the Bears now that Allen is officially out.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
DJ Moore Player Props vs. Colts
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +160
So far this season, Moore has been the most targeted receiver in Chicago’s passing game, registering eight looks in Week 1 and 10 in Week 2.
He’s cleared his receptions prop of 5.5 in one of those two games, picking up six catches for 53 yards in Week 2. Moore has yet to clear his yards prop (60.5) in a game this season with Williams failing to break 100 yards in Week 1 and 180 yards in Week 2.
The former first-round pick also has yet to find the end zone.
I think the safest bet here for Moore is to take his over on his receptions, as we know the Bears want to look his way as much as they can. Since the Chicago offense has struggled to move the ball, I don’t love him as a touchdown scorer – or in his yards prop – nearly as much in Week 3.
Rome Odunze Player Props vs. Colts
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +115/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +270
Could this be the breakout game for Odunze?
The rookie came into Week 2 a little banged up, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation in Week 3.
Here’s how Odunze has fared in his first two NFL games after being taken in the first round by Chicago in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Week 1: 4 Targets, 1 Catch, 11 Yards
- Week 2: 5 Targets, 2 Catches, 33 Yards
It’s been an underwhelming start, but it’s not Odunze’s fault. The Bears’ offense as a whole has struggled to start this season.
When it comes to the prop market, I think Odunze’s yardage is where we should attack in Week 3.
He nearly cleared this prop on just two catches in Week 2, and the rookie saw his snap share increase from 77 percent to 94 percent with Allen out last week.
I expect a similar trend against the Colts, and if he catches even just three passes, there’s a chance he goes over this number. Odunze is averaging 14.7 yards per reception in 2024.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.