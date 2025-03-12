Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with an illness that has kept him out of the team's last six games.
Earlier in the week, he shared that the team has yet to identify what the illness is yet, and it's led to him being on the injury report for multiple weeks.
On Wednesday, Porzingis has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Boston's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The upgrade is a positive sign for him playing for Boston, and the C's are 3.5-point favorites in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season, and he would be a major boost to Boston on Wednesday against a tough OKC frontcout that features Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
With Jayson Tatum also listed as questionable for Boston, there could be some major odds movement in this game depending on the status of him and Porzingis for this game.
This story will be updated with Porzingis' official status for Wednesday night's contest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.