Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam is listed as questionable on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, but it doesn't appear that his injury is impacting the betting odds for this game.
Siakam, who missed the Pacers' win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, has only missed two games in the 2024-25 season. On Tuesday, the Pacers are favored by 19 points at home against the lowly Washington Wizards.
So, oddsmakers at DraftKings either expect Siakam to play -- or think it won't matter -- against Washington.
Back on March 27, Siakam played less than half the game in the Pacers' 162-109 blowout of the Wizards, and it's possible another lopsided score could be coming on Tuesday. Indiana is in the process of locking up the No. 4 seed in the East, but it may want to give Siakam more time to rest ahead of the playoffs.
This season, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
This story will be updated with Siakam's status on Tuesday against the Wizards.
