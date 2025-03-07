Is RJ Barrett Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Raptors)
The tank might be officially on for the Toronto Raptors.
On Friday, Toronto has ruled out wing RJ Barrett for rest against the Utah Jazz, in what seems like a move to potentially tank a winnable game. While the Raptors are expected to have Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes in action, sitting Barrett is an interesting move -- although this is the front end of a back-to-back for the Raptors.
Despite Barrett being ruled out, the Raptors are still favored by six points in this matchup, according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Barrett has appeared in 49 games for Toronto in the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
One could make the argument that Barrett has been the Raptors best player at points in the 2024-25 campaign, so it is a big deal that they're willing to sit him tonight. Still, the Raptors have been a good team to bet on at home all season, as they're 19-12-1 against the spread.
Don't be shocked if Toronto still ends up winning this game since the Jazz have the worst record in the Western Conference.
