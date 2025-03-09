Is Rudy Gobert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Timberwolves)
Minnesota Timberwolves' big man Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a back injury.
This is the second straight game that Gobert has been given a questionable tag, but he sat out the Timberwolves' last game against the Miami Heat. In fact, the Wolves' center has missed each of the team's last 10 games.
Over that stretch, the Wolves are 6-4 straight up, but they've won four games in a row since Julius Randle returned to the lineup.
Even though Gobert is questionable, the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Wolves favored by 10.5 points in this matchup. Minnesota has the No. 8 net rating in the NBA this season, so oddsmakers may be buying it against a Spurs team that doesn't have Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season due to a blood clot.
With Gobert out, the Wolves have been relying on reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid at the center position. This could be a great matchup for Gobert to return in, as the Spurs are dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games.
This season, Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He has been an anchor for a top-10 defense when he's been able to play.
This story will be updated with Rudy Gobert's official status for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.