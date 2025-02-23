Is Rudy Gobert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Timberwolves)
The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be without a key piece of their rotation on Sunday, as center Rudy Gobert (back spasms) is out.
In addition to Gobert being out, the Wolves are also down Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in this matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Minnesota upset the Thunder before the All-Star break at home, but the Wolves are 8.5-point underdogs in this matchup with Gobert out. Naz Reid should have a massive role without the four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and he's a great target in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Thunder on Sunday
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Naz Reid OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday night:
Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, and Naz Reid should be in line for a huge game in their place.
Before the All-Star break, Reid had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the Thunder, and he’s picked up over 27.5 points and rebounds in six of nine games since entering the starting lineup with Randle out.
Over that nine-game stretch, Reid is averaging 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 15.9 shots per game. He has a terrific floor when it comes to this prop as the primary center for the Wolves on Sunday night.
