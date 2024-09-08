Is Russell Wilson Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Falcons)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and it appears he could be missing his Steelers debut.
Wilson told the team that he could play on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Pittsburgh is expected to be cautious with the veteran quarterback.
On Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it is more likely that Justin Fields gets the start for the Steelers in Week 1.
Both Fields and Wilson have plenty of starting experience, but Wilson entered the battle for the QB1 job in Pittsburgh as the clear favorite this offseason and beat out Fields. Now, it appears Fields will at least have a chance to make the Steelers re-think that decision.
Here’s how to wager on this game – and the prop market – depending upon which quarterback suits up.
Steelers vs. Falcons Odds Movement
The Steelers have moved from three-point underdogs to four-point underdogs in Week 1 with Wilson likely sitting out.
Fields is easily one of the more capable backups in the league, and bettors may want to consider wagering on the Steelers now that they’re getting more than a field goal against the new-look Falcons and Kirk Cousins
Pittsburgh’s chances also may be better with a mobile and healthy Fields rather than a banged up Wilson that may not want to leave the pocket as much if his calf is bothering him.
Russell Wilson Prop Betting Impact vs. Falcons
Oddsmakers have yet to release props for either quarterback in this game, as they're waiting for the official announcement for which player will start.
If Wilson starts, he likely boosts the outlooks of George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth in the passing game. However, it’s unclear how limited Wilson would truly be if he tries to play through the calf injury. It’s possible that even if the Steelers let him go that he doesn’t finish the game.
Justin Fields Prop Betting Impact vs. Falcons
Fields’ most intriguing aspect is his running ability, as it adds a new dynamic to the Steelers’ offense.
I wouldn’t mind a play on his rushing yards prop or for him to score a touchdown in Week 1. The Steelers shouldn’t see too much of a downgrade in the passing game if Fields plays, but I could see a few more conservative playcalls with the younger quarterback in action since he didn’t have a full week as the starter to prepare.
Either way, Fields’ safest betting props likely will come on the ground.
