Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Knicks)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
The Warriors, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, are listing Curry's injury as "right ankle soreness."
Golden State has been on a major run, jumping to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference after Monday night's win. The Warriors are also underdogs against the Knicks on Tuesday, and the betting line for this game moved from Warriors +4.5 to +5.5 after Curry's injury status was announced.
The star guard played just over 30 minutes on Monday, but it appears that bettors will have to wait until closer until game time to see if he'll play. If he does, he could be worth a shot in the prop market.
This story will be updated with Curry's official status on Tuesday night.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Knicks
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-130)
Curry has 13 and 10 assists in his last two games, and he’s picked up at least six dimes in five of his last six contests. Overall, Curry is averaging 6.2 assists per game for the season.
This isn’t the best matchup (the Knicks are 12th in opponent assists per game), but Curry has put up 6.6 assists per game since the Jimmy Butler trade. I like him in this market on Tuesday.
