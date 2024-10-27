Is Travis Etienne Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Packers vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited in practice this week and is considered a game-time decision against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Etienne is a long shot to play on Sunday, setting up another week for Tank Bigsby to lead the Jacksonville rushing attack.
Etienne missed the Jaguars’ win over the New England Patriots in Week 7 with a hamstring injury, and Bigsby had a massive game in his place, rushing for over 100 yards and two scores.
With Etienne struggling this season anyway, do the Jaguars rest him in Week 9?
Regardless of their decision, Bigsby is an intriguing player to bet on in the prop market given his play over the last few weeks.
Here’s how oddsmakers are projecting the second-year running back in this matchup with the Pack.
Tank Bigsby Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anytime TD: +120
- Rushing Yards: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
It’s reasonable to make an argument that Bisby should be the bellcow for the Jaguars in Week 8 even if Etienne can go.
The second-year back has 67 carries for 415 yards this season – 6.2 yards per carry – and he’s found the end zone four times.
I don’t mind Bigsby as an anytime touchdown scorer in this matchup, as all four of his scores have come in the last three weeks.
Doug Pederson needs to jumpstart this offense, and Bigsby brought that in Week 7 against New England. As long as bettors can get him at plus money, he’s worth a wager on Sunday.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.