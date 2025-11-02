Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Bills)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.
Pacheco did not practice during the week and has officially been ruled out for this matchup, leaving Kansas City with Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith as the top options in its backfield.
This season, Pacheco has worked in a timeshare with both Hunt and Smith, carrying the ball 78 times for 329 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one score. He's also added 11 catches on 17 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown.
With Pacheco out, the Chiefs will likely lean more on Hunt in the running game and Smith in the passing game in this showdown with Buffalo. Pacheco has been effective at times in the 2025 season, but Kansas City hasn't relied to much on the ground game as it is with Patrick Mahomes putting up MVP-caliber numbers.
Here's a look at my favorite Chiefs prop bet with Pacheco sidelined in Week 9.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Bills
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+110)
With Pacheco out, Hunt should handle the majority of the running work in this matchup, and he's been great in the red zone this season.
Hunt has eight carries inside the 10-yard line this season and has converted four of them into scores. He also found the end zone through the air in Week 8, scoring twice in the Chiefs' win over Washington.
Overall, Hunt has five total scores this season, and he should have a field day on the ground against a Buffalo defense that allows 5.5 yard per carry (the second-most in the NFL) and has given up 10 rushing touchdowns this season.
