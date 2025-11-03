Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Grizzlies)
The Memphis Grizzlies suspended star guard Ja Morant for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors for his actions after the team's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Memphis ended up losing on Sunday, and now it has a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The Grizzlies have not released an injury report for this game, but Morant is expected to play -- barring an injury -- in this matchup. Oddsmakers have set. player props for Morant, and the Grizzlies are 4.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the All-Star guard on Monday night.
Best Ja Morant Prop Bet for Monday vs. Pistons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ja Morant OVER 6.5 Assists (-132)
This season, Morant has been up and down as a scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from 3-point range.
So, I'm looking to back him as a passer, as he's averaging 6.7 assists per game while clearing 6.5 dimes in four of his six appearances this season. Morant is averaging 13.5 potential assists per game, but this is a tough matchup against a Detroit defense that is allowing the fewest assists per game to opponents in the league this season.
Still, this line is a little low for Morant, who has been able to clear 6.5 dimes in four games in a row and is averaging 7.4 assists per game for his career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.