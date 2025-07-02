Jack Draper vs. Marin Cilic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Does Cilic Have a Run Left?)
World No. 4 Jack Draper is a major favorite in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday morning, as he takes on Croatian Marin Cilic at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Draper made quick work of Sebastian Baez in the first round, winning in straight sets to advance to the second round for the third time in his career at Wimbledon.
The problem? Draper has never made it past the second round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He’ll look to turn that around against Cilic, who has a ton of experience at Wimbledon and was the runner-up in 2017.
Here’s a look at the odds, paths of each of these players to this spot, and my prediction for Thursday’s match.
Jack Draper vs. Marin Cilic Odds
Moneyline
- Jack Draper: -900
- Marin Cilic: +550
Total Games
- 35.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Jack Draper vs. Marin Cilic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jack Draper: How They Got Here
Draper made quick work of Baez in Round 1, winning 6-2, 6-2, 2-1.
Draper could find himself in uncharted territory if he wins on Thursday, as he’s never made a third-round appearance in his career at Wimbledon. So far this year, Draper has fourth-round finishes in both the Australian Open and the French Open.
Marin Cilic: How They Got Here
The 36-year-old has a ton of experience at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as he’s currently in his 15th Wimbledon.
However, Cilic has not competed since 2021 when he made the third round. So far this year, Cilic has struggled in Grand Slam events, losing in the first round of the French Open.
In the first round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Cilic defeated Raphael Collignon in straight sets, so he may be finding something at a tournament that he knows well.
Cilic has one runner up and four quarterfinal appearances in his career at Wimbledon.
Jack Draper vs. Marin Cilic: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds with Draper set as a -900 favorite, the 23-year-old has an implied probability of 90 percent to make the third round.
While I understand the price for Draper given Cilic’s age, I can’t help but think that this will be a battle at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Cilic has a ton of experience on this court, and he’s played well at Wimbledon in the past. Is it concerning that he’s had very few Grand Slam appearances in the 2020s? Sure, but he made quick work of Collignon in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
I think he can give Draper a fight on Thursday, so I’m going to take the OVER in the number of games played in this match.
Draper has made just one quarterfinal at a Grand Slam in his career (he lost in the semis in the 2024 U.S. Open), and he has not played well on the grass at Wimbledon in limited chances.
The veteran should make him work on Thursday.
Pick: OVER 35.5 Games (-125 at DraftKings)
