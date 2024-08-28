Jackson Merrill Odds Continue to Surge after Paul Skenes' Unimpressive Start
The most compelling MLB award race continues to be National League Rookie of the Year as two budding superstars continue to jockey for position.
Jackson Merrill, on the heels of a walk off home run on Sunday against the Mets, has continued to shorten as the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year after Paul Skenes' start was just fine on Wednesday afternoon.
Skenes, who took the sport by storm in the first half of the season, tossed only five innings with two earned runs before exiting the game at 82 pitches, a sign that he may be limited down the stretch of the season. General Manager Ben Cherington hinted at this development, about a week ago and this can cap his upside.
Here's the updated odds on Wednesday afternoon.
2024 NL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jackson Merrill: -320
- Paul Skenes: +240
Merrill's Rookie of the Year Campaign Strengthens as Skenes Stagnates
Merrill has emerged as the catalyst for the Padres' second half heater that has put San Diego in the mix for the NL West crown. The Friars have the best record in Major League Baseball since the All-Star break and Merrill has hit .328 with a .986 OPS in that time while playing center field.
Further, Merrill has been incredibly clutch all season, including his walk-off against a fellow postseason hopeful in the Mets on Sunday.
With Skenes potentially being caped at around 80 pitches and/or five innings, its tougher for him to maintain his gaudy stats that can hold up over the sheer volume of Merrill's numbers. As of this writing, it's unknown when Skenes will start next as the Pirates continue to tinker with its rotation.
