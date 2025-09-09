Jaguars vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals both won their Week 1 games as favorites, and now the two AFC playoff hopefuls will meet in an intriguing Week 2 showdown.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stumbled out of the gates to start the season once again, but they managed to do enough to get the win. But if they want to avoid falling behind the eight ball like in years past, they need to get rolling sooner rather than later.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's showdown.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
- Bengals -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +155
- Bengals -190
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars Record: 1-0
- Bengals Record: 1-0
Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games
- Jaguars are 1-11 straight up in their last 12 road games
- Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Bengals' last seven home games
- Bengals are 3-6 ATS in their last nine Week 2 games
Jaguars vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable
- Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable
- Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable
- Anton Harrison, OT - Questionable
- Jalen McLeod, LB - IR-R
Bengals Injury Report
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
- Cordell Volson, G - IR
- Cedric Johnson, DE - IR-R
- Daijahn Anthony, S - IR-R
- Erick All jr., TE - PUP-R
Jaguars vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
- Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow was a popular choice to be named NFL MVP this season, but he's going to have to perform better than he did in Week 1 if he wants to win the award. He completed just 60.9% of passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against the Browns. Let's see if he can take a step forward against the Jaguars in Week 2.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm rooting for points in this AFC duel:
By the end of the season, these two teams could be looked at as two of the best OVER teams in the NFL. Despite what we saw in Week 1, I'm firmly convinced both teams are all offense and no defense. I loved what I saw from the Jaguars' offense in Week 1. Trevor Lawrence looks healthy, their run game was strong, and Travis Hunter adds an interesting dynamic to their passing game across from Brian Thomas Jr. While their defense kept Bryce Young and the Panthers offense in check, that's not enough for me to bank on them being great on that side of the ball. Joe Burrow and company will be able to attack their secondary in Week 2.
I need to see a lot more from both defenses for me to think either of them is going to be good this season. I'll sit back and root for points in this AFC showdown.
Pick: OVER 49.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
