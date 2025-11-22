Jaguars vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently sitting in a playoff spot, and they can further pad their resume with a win in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals may not be a playoff team, but they're still a tough out for any team in the league, especially when they're on their home field like they are this weekend. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this interconference matchup.
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jacoby Brissett OVER 23.5 Completions (+104) via FanDuel
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (-117) via Caesars
Jacoby Brissett OVER 23.5 Completions (+104)
The Cardinals have been losing, but it hasn't been the fault of Jacoby Brissett. He has completed 25+ passes in three of his five starts this season, including completing 47 passes for 452 yards against the 49ers last week. It's clear the Cardinals don't mind asking him to throw the ball plenty of times throughout the game, so let's bet on that trend continuing against the Jaguars.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-111)
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence being an effective NFL quarterback. He's 29th in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. Even in last week's blowout win against the Chargers, he threw for just 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. I will continue to bet against Lawrence until he proves to me that he can start to live up to the expectations that have been laid out for him.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (-117)
Trey McBride has been thriving since Brissett took over as quarterback. He has scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he has combined for 19 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. He's the clear touchdown bet to make for Sunday's game.
