Jaguars vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to keep the momentum going after a big 35-6 win over the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals allowed over 40 points for the second straight time in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers.
Can the Jaguars get the job done on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars -2.5 (-115)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -148
- Cardinals: +124
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jaguars vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 6-4
- Cardinals record: 3-7
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 5-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 5-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The Jaguars are 1-2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cardinals are 1-4 against the spread at home this season.
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Brian Thomas Jr. – questionable
- Hunter Long – questionable
- Jourdan Lewis – questionable
- Anton Harrison – questionable
- Bhayshul Tuten – questionable
- Greg Newsome II – questionable
- Travon Walke – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Jonah Williams – questionable
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – questionable
- Will Johnson – questionable
- Marvin Harrison Jr. – questionable
- Baron Browning – questionable
- Kelvin Beachum – questionable
- Garrett Williams – questionable
- Emari Demercado – questionable
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s been an up-and-down season for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars quarterback had a strong stretch of games earlier this season, but he was held to 158 and 153 yads in his last two weeks, throwing one touchdown and one interception in each contest.
This comes after throwing for at least 220 yards in four straight games and six of his previous seven contests.
The Cardinals are allowing 221.4 passing yards per game, so this should be a chance for Lawrence to get right against Arizona. We’ll see if he’s able to do so to lead the Jags to victory.
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Arizona was hanging around in games earlier this season, but that hasn’t been the case in the last two weeks. After not losing a game by more than four points, and beating the Cowboys after the bye, the Cardinals have been outscored 85-44 in their last two games.
And it’s not as if home-field advantage has been all that important for the Cardinals, who are 1-4 at State Farm Stadium.
The Jaguars are starting to show signs that they can get back to the team that won four of five to start the season. Maybe they aren’t as good as that starting record suggested, but they’re certainly better than the Cardinals.
Pick: Jaguars -2.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
