Jaguars vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes were dashed in Week 17, as they allowed five total touchdowns to Drew Lock to lose to the New York Giants (previously 2-13).
The loss ended Indy’s season, and now it has to decide whether or not to play a banged-up Anthony Richardson or veteran Joe Flacco in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that only matters for draft position.
Jacksonville is fresh off of a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, and it has been playing better over its last five games, winning two of those matchups and losing the other by a combined 15 points.
Can the Jaguars cover as road underdogs on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, betting trends, players to watch, and my pick for this AFC South matchup.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jaguars +4.5 (-108)
- Colts -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +180
- Colts: -218
Total
- 46 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jaguars vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jaguars record: 4-12
- Colts record: 7-9
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Colts are 9-7 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 8-7-1 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville is 4-3 against the spread as a road underdog.
- Indianapolis is a perfect 3-0 ATS as a home favorite.
- The OVER is 8-7-1 in the Colts’ 16 games.
- The OVER is 8-8 in the Jags’ 16 games.
Jaguars vs. Colts Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Walker Little – questionable
- Darnell Savage – questionable
- Ventrell Miller – questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Anthony Richardson – questionable
Jaguars vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: The lone bright spot for Jacksonville this season was rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., who has 80 catches for 1,179 yards and 10 scores this season. He’ll look to cap off an impressive rookie campaign against a Colts defense that was torched for two scores by Malik Nabers in Week 17.
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: The Colts may play things safe with their franchise running back, but Taylor has been dominant in recent weeks, rushing for over 100 yards in three straight, scoring five touchdowns. The veteran running back has 1,254 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores in just 13 games this season.
Jaguars vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
This matchup screams letdown game for the Colts, who watched their playoff hopes vanish in Week 17 against the Giants.
The loss to the Giants – and the poor defensive effort for yet another week – are major concerns against a Jacksonville team that is fresh off of a win and getting some decent quarterback play from Mac Jones.
The Jags likely played themselves out of a top pick already, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them beat Flacco or a banged-up Richardson this week.
Jacksonville has been respectable as a road dog, going 4-3 ATS despite winning just one road game all season long.
If the Colts rest veterans like Taylor – or others – to avoid injury, the Jags are certainly in play to at least cover in Week 18.
Pick: Jaguars +4.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.