Jaguars vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Defenses Prevail, but Which Offense Has Edge?)
The Jaguars and Dolphins meet in a Sunshine State showdown on Sunday in Week 1 action.
Both teams have potent offenses, including arguably the best wide receiver in Dolphins' pass catcher Tyreek Hill, but its the defensive adjustments that are the key to this one. Each team wants to bolster its chances at making a Super Bowl and did so by improving the defense with offseason acquisitions.
Here's how to bet on Jaguars vs. Dolphins on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars: +3.5 (-114)
- Dolphins: -3.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: (+152)
- Dolphins: -180
Total: 49.5 (Over -108/under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
Our Iain MacMillan believes that we see a bit of a defensive struggle in this one.
With one of the higher totals on the Week 1 slate, MacMillan believes that the offseason additions on each team’s defense may lead to a low scoring than expected affair.
I think the total in this game is a bit of an overreaction based on people's perceptions of these two teams. Yes, the Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in football last season, but both teams made significant improvements to their defenses.
The Jaguars re-signed key pieces in Joshua Hines-Allen and Foye Oluokun while also adding the likes of Arik Armstead and Darnell Savage. The Dolphins also added plenty of key pieces on that side of the football including Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, Jordan Poyer and Kendall Fuller
Both defenses are poised to take a step forward this year and surprise some people. For that reason, I think the total in this all-Florida showdown is a touch high.
In a game that may be dictated by each team’s defense, I”ll take a stab at the home team to win a tight affair.
Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jaguars 20
