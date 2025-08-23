Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
Miami closes its preseason under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium with far more clarity than Jacksonville, and that could matter.
The Dolphins have already flashed depth at quarterback with Zach Wilson steady and rookie Quinn Ewers showing flashes, while Tua Tagovailoa is slated to get a series or two in a tune-up.
Jacksonville, meanwhile, has chosen the opposite path — Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne\ and most starters won’t play, leaving the offense in the hands of Nick Mullens and an unsteady rotation behind him.
Both teams have split results so far, but Miami’s decision to let its core see the field makes this finale feel lopsided before the opening kickoff.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Jaguars +6.5 (-115)
- Dolphins -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars (+220)
- Dolphins (-270)
Total
- Over 38.5 (-110)
- Under 38.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Jaguars Record: 0-1-1
- Dolphins Record: 1-0-1
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Liam Coen is 0-1-1 straight up and 0-2 against the spread in the preseason
- Mike McDaniel is 7-7 straight up and 8-5-1 against the spread in the preseason.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
The line tells the story: Miami is favored by nearly a touchdown in a preseason finale, which is rare, and it reflects the contrast in approach. Mike McDaniel confirmed that starters, including Tagovailoa, will see limited action, which immediately gives Miami an early edge. Even beyond Tua, the Dolphins’ quarterback depth has been the best of any preseason roster — Wilson has completed 62.5% of his passes without a turnover, and Ewers bounced back from a rocky debut with two touchdowns and over 100 yards against Detroit.
I’d say that level of competence across three quarters is something Jacksonville simply doesn’t have, as Mullens has been steady but unsupported, while Seth Henigan and John Wolford have struggled to sustain drives. Miami’s offense has also shown balance, with rookie Ollie Gordon averaging 4.6 yards per carry and proving capable of wearing down second-string fronts. Defensively, the Dolphins forced a turnover and allowed just 17 points last week, and their speed up front should expose a Jaguars line missing key depth pieces. Jacksonville has played well in stretches but has been outscored in the second half of both preseason games, a red flag when facing Miami’s deeper rotation.
Pick: Dolphins -6.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
