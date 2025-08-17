Jaguars vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Jaguars and Saints meet on Sunday afternoon in Week 2 of the 2025 preseason, both looking to rebound from opening losses with their respective brand-new coaches.
Jacksonville fell 31-25 to Pittsburgh despite a sharp start from Trevor Lawrence, while New Orleans managed just one touchdown in a 27-13 loss to the Chargers.
These two last squared off in the Superdome in 2023, with Jacksonville leaving victorious in a 31-24 regular-season win.
With quarterback depth, recent preseason ATS success, and a head-to-head history that tilts toward the Jags, the matchup carries weight for bettors looking for a preseason edge.
Jaguars vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
Run Line
- Jaguars -3 (-105)
- Saints +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jaguars (-146)
- Saints (+124)
Total
- Over 40.5 (-115)
- Under 40.5 (-105)
Jaguars vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Jaguars Record: 0-1
- Saints Record: 0-1
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Liam Coen is 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread in the preseason
- Kellen Moore is 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread in the preseason.
Pederson’s group has covered in six of its last seven August games and brings the steadier quarterback rotation, headlined by an efficient and poised Lawrence, along with a proven preseason operator in Nick Mullens. The Saints, by contrast, have dropped three of their last four preseason games ATS and enter with a rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough, who, while offering promise, has no experience here beyond last week. New Orleans’ offense sputtered at home last preseason and again in Week 1 against the Chargers, generating only 13 points and allowing two sacks while losing the turnover battle.
Jacksonville’s defensive issues from last year remain a concern, but the Saints’ offensive injuries — including Taysom Hill and Nick Saldiveri — hit harder in the short prep window of August. The Jags’ offensive skill group, bolstered by a healthy Travis Etienne Jr. and the debut of Travis Hunter, gives them more firepower against a Saints defense that yielded 7.3 yards per carry (yikes!) to running backs last week. The Jaguars’ ability to control the ball through short, safe passes puts them in a position to dictate tempo and give Coen his first (unofficial) win as an NFL head coach.
Pick: Jaguars -3 (-105 at FanDuel)
