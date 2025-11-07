Jaguars vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Houston Cover?)
An AFC South matchup is coming to NRG Stadium this weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Houston Texans as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts appear to be running away with the division and a loss could be extremely damaging to the Jaguars’ playoff chances.
Jacksonville snapped its two-game losing streak with a one-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 but are looking extremely thin out wide.
Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable for Week 10 and Travis Hunter is on the IR. Those absences could set the visitors back in a major way against the NFL’s top scoring defense. Even if C.J. Stroud is out with a concussion.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars: -1.5 (-108)
- Texans: +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -122
- Texans: +102
Total
- 37.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Neither Jacksonville or Houston has covered consistently this season. However, the under is a combined 6-9-1 in Jaguars and Texans games.
Jaguars vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
Jacksonville hasn’t covered the spread in three straight weeks and has scored less than two touchdowns in two of its last three games. That kind of production won’t fly against a Texans defense that’s allowing a league-low 15.1 points per game.
Jakobi Meyers has joined the Jaguars but it’s unclear whether Thomas will suit up. That could leave the Jaguars’ offense very limited.
The Texans have been able to stay in games with subpar quarterback play this year. Davis Mills is a significant downgrade, but he can lean on his defense and help the underdogs squeak by with a win at home.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 17, Jaguars 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.