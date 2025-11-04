Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with an overtime win in Las Vegas on Sunday and head down to Texas to face off against the Houston Texans in Week 10.
Houston is coming off a home loss to Denver, but perhaps more importantly, it lost C.J. Stroud to a possible concussion.
Can Houston bounce back at home against the Jaguars?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +1.5 (-112)
- Texans -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +105
- Texans: -125
Total
- 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jaguars vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars record: 5-3
- Texans record: 3-5
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 3-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-2-1 in the Texans' games this season.
- The Jaguars are 1-1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Texans are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Jaguars vs. Texans Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Dyami Brown – questionable
- Ezra Cleveland – questionable
- Brian Thomas Jr. – questionable
- Jourdan Lewis – questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Darrell Taylor – questionable
- Christian Harris – questionable
- Ed Ingram – questionable
- Tytus Howard – questionable
- C.J. Stroud – questionable
Jaguars vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
Travis Etienne Jr., Running Back, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne has been one of the consistent pieces in the Jaguars’ offense this season. He ranks eighth in the league with 598 rushing yards through eight games, and is coming off an 84-yard performance in Las Vegas.
Etienne had struggled in the three games before that with 44, 27, and 49 yards, and it’ll be an uphill battle again in Houston.
The Texans allow the fewest total yards per game with 267.4, including the sixth-fewest rushing yards at 89.9 per contest.
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
Houston’s defense is going to need to step up even more now if C.J. Stroud is to miss any amount of time. The Texans’ playoff hopes are dwindling at 3-5, although there is an outside chance that they could get in as a wild card.
Jacksonville exploded for 30 points in Las Vegas, but that shouldn’t be the case in Houston. The Jaguars were held to seven points by the Rams and 12 by the Seahawks in their previous two games, and that’s more likely to be the outcome in this one.
The Jaguars beat the Texans 17-10 back in Week 3, and this should be a similarly low-scoring game on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Under 37.5 (-108)
